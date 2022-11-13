Senate queries NEITI over N960m personnel cost for 43 staff in 2022

Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has queried the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative(NEITI) over N960 million personnel cost in 2022 budget for 43 staff.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya had appeared to present his 2023 Budget before the Public Accounts Panel for the first time.

While presenting the budget, Dr Orji read the 2022 budget performance to the Committee, saying the Personnel Cost of the agency is N960 while overhead cost is N760.9 million and the Capital budget is N344 million.

Explaining further, he said 51 percent of personnel cost has been spent while 58 percent of overhead cost spent and only 50 percent of capital has been…