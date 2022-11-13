Two soldiers, four gunmen die in gun duel in Anambra

Four gunmen were killed in the Isuofia community in the Aguata local government area of Anambra state by the Joint Task Force on Security in the area.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that trouble started Saturday morning when the gunmen on a Venza car stormed the military checkpoint at Isuofia and attacked the soldiers at their duty post

The gunmen fired indiscriminately and their bullets hit some of the soldiers it is feared that two soldiers died in the process though another angle said that one soldier was killed and two others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Based on the security alert, the Joint Task Force made a swift response and engaged the gunmen in a gunfight which led…