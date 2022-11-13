Why secular artistes get more recognition than gospel musicians —Akhigbe

Promising gospel musician, Oluwaseun Akhigbe has been passionate to take the gospel music industry to another level through his brand since he divinely discovered his passion. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on his talent and vision.

What was growing up like?

I will describe it as wonderful and fun; meanwhile learning so many things at several spheres of life is so adventurous and eventful, I enjoyed every bit of it.

How did you discover your talent for music?

I grew up in church knowing my father to be a church drummer and a multitalented musician; naturally every child will be interested in musical instruments, so I picked interest in drums at first, but at…