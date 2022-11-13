You and other celebrities wear fake clothes, flaunt fake lifestyle, fans blast Eriata Ese

Actress Eriata Ese drew the ire of social media folks and a section of her fans today when she said social media vendors are fond of selling fake replica of some of her expensive outfits.

The light-skinned actress in a post shared on her Instagram account attacked online clothes and accessory vendors, saying they should sell what they advertise on their pages and not stop parading expensive outfits they see on celebrities only to sell its replica.

According to her, “Nothing annoys me more than seeing someone rocking expensive outfits worth millions, then you now see the picture on a vendor’s page for 20k or 55k…