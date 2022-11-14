Analysts attribute expansion of business activity to CBN’s interventions to critical sectors

The extension of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) interventions to critical sectors (such as agriculture and manufacturing) aided the expansion of business activity as well as net acquisition of inventories in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, analysts have observed.

They further said that this dynamic also supported modest re-pricing of wage, given that employee compensation rose by 14.0 per cent year-on-year ( y/y) to N12.9 trillion in Q2:2022, though this may not impact positively on the average well-being given the sharper increase (17.6 per cent) recorded in households expenditure.

Going forward, analysts from Afrinvest Research said they expect a further improvement…