Tribune Online

Are you a Mackerel? (2)

I would like to commiserate with the family of David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, on the demise of their three-year old son Ifeanyi in a swimming pool accident. The loss of a child is a source of grief to any parent. May God grant you the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss. In the meantime, bloggers and social […]

Are you a Mackerel? (2)

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune