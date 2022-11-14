CSF calls for more synergy among security agencies

A Civil Society Organization(CSO) known as the Citizens Stability Forum (CSF) has called for more synergy among the security agencies in the country and proactive intelligence reports provided by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was contained in a statement signed by the lead convener of the organisation, Comrade Mukhtar Lawal and made available to new men in Dutse, JIgawa state capital.

The statement urged all the security agencies and the general public to collectively work together and talked about the current insecurity situation in the country.

According to the statement “The current insecurity…