Currency: Redenomination outweighs redesigning – Tribune Online

IN what appears to be good news to Nigerians, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is poised to redesign the N200, N500, and N1000 notes by December 15, 2022, to impact their value positively. The apex bank not only needs to redesign the select notes but to further take a bold step to currency restructuring by redenomination. It has to call back coins and make the Nigerian currency the reference money for Africa with sound official exchange rates of around N4.41 to $1. First, Governor Emefiele needs to bring back coins into circulation because every currency has a pair of notes and coins. Second, the Governor also needs to redenominate to bring back kobo because every currency has…