Currency speculators lose, as FX market dynamics change

Currency dealers who have been stockpiling dollars in expectations of further decline in in the exchange rate of the Naira have started offloading the greenback at a loss as the Nigerian Naira gained massively against the US Dollar at the black market after hitting a record low of over N900/$1 in the previous week.

Within five days, dynamics in the currency market altered in favour of the local currency as the Naira gained over N200 to trade at an average of N680/$1 as of the close of trading activities on Friday, November 11, 2022.

In a conversation with several black market traders on Friday, Nigerian Tribune gathered that the US dollar was selling within N714/$ and N680/$ for…