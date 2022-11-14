I committed an error bringing APC to power in 2015 ― Senator Hunkuyi

The Kaduna State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, has admitted that he committed an error by campaigning for and bringing All Progressive Congress (APC) to power in Kaduna in 2015.

He added that apart from working for APC at the state level, he also worked relentlessly for the party at the national level at that time to ensure Buhari’s victory.

However, Hunkuyi said it was not something to regret about because every human being is bound to make an error in life.

He noted that after he had left APC, the party was voted into power in 2019 by default because of poor turnout of voters, warning that if the electorate fails…