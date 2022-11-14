Immigration has rescued 716 victims of human trafficking in Katsina borders since April, says Comptroller

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Special Border Command in Jibia, Katsina State, has rescued no fewer than 716 victims of human trafficking.

Mr Kelechi Ekeoba-Jones, the Comptroller of the command, said on Monday at the Jibia border while handing over some of the victims to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Ekeoba-Jones disclosed that the 716 victims were rescued from April 14 to date, adding that 10 of them were the latest to be rescued by operatives.

He explained that the 10 victims were intercepted along the Daura-Kongolon road while heading to Europe through the Niger Republic and Libya.

According to him, within the period under…