Military releases names of wanted terror commanders, places N5m bounty

The Defence Headquarters on Monday released the names and identities of 19 terrorist commanders who have been terrorising the North East, North West and North Central zone of the country.

The Military High Command said it would give N5 million to any Nigerian who has information on how the terrorists can be captured.

The military, according to the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, urged the public with relevant information to contact 09135904467.

Maj-Gen Akpor gave the names of the terrorists as follows;

SANI DANGOTE – ORIGIN: Dumbarum Village. Zurmi LGA of Zamfara States.

BELLO TURJI GUDDA – ORIGIN: FAKAI Village of Zamfara State.

LEKO – ORIGIN:…