MToY 2022: NB Plc expresses delight at 1,027 entries

THE Nigerian Breweries Plc has expressed delight at the increased interests of the public in its annual teachers’ reward initiative, the Maltina Teacher of the Year (MToY) Award, especially the 2022 edition which garnered a total of 1,027 entries.

Speaking at the grand finale of the award, held recently in Lagos, the company’s Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, stated that though the 1,027 entries recorded this year was a slight decline from the 1085 recorded in 2021, she expressed delight at the 833 valid entries, which she described as the second highest since the competition started in 2015.

According to her, the choices of the 10 finalists shortlisted for the…