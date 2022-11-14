NMA 2022: Organisers reiterate commitment to standards, transparency

ORGANISERS of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA) have vowed to enthrone the highest level of transparency and standards in their quests to celebrate individuals and brands that have carved a niche for themselves in Nigeria’s marketing space.

The convener of the award, Mr Tony Agenmonmen, gave the assurance at the maiden edition of the award, held in Lagos, over the weekend.

Agenmonmen, who is also the immediate past President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), stated that the decision to come up with the marketing award stemmed from the need to redefine how the nation’s hardworking and highly professional marketing people should be…