NSCDC Deputy Commandant missing in Bayelsa

There is rising tension and anxiety in Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), over the sudden disappearance of the Deputy Commandant of the corps, Mr Raymond Terwase Gaadi.

According to a family source, Gaadi, who was posted from Enugu Command of the corps to Bayelsa to take over as the second in command in April, was said to have issues with the person that was supposed to hand over to him.

The fear within the command and the family is whether the senior officer is still alive, as his phone numbers were switched off since he got missing.

Narrating the family’s ordeal, his elder brother, Mr Terkura Gaadi, said, that after missing his…