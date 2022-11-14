The wicked stepfather – Tribune Online

THE spectacle of citizens resorting to actions totally bereft of any grounds of rationality is becoming worrisome. These days, many have the proclivity for cruel and irrational conduct that should ordinarily belong in the animal kingdom. The media space is daily suffused with tales of beastly, precipitate and bizarre conduct by adults. Penultimate week, we ran an editorial on an eccentric father who visited mindless violence on his eight-week-old baby ostensibly for disturbing his sleep. And the incident culminated in the amputation of the hand of the hapless child. In the last three weeks, not fewer than two people, a male and a female, have reportedly jumped to their deaths in…