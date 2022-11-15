2023: How Ekiti lawmakers elected Aribisogan as new speaker against Fayemi’s candidate

Facts emerged on Tuesday on what played out in the election of Gboyega Aribisogan as the new speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly following the death of the former speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

Afuye who represented Ikere Constituency 1 at the Assembly died on October 19 at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital and was buried last Friday in his country home, Ikere-Ekiti.

The new speaker, Aribisogan who hails from Ijesha-Isu in Ikole Local Government Area, in the North senatorial district of the state defeated his only challenger for the number one legislative seat, Bunmi Adelugba representing Emure constituency.

The election conducted by the clerk of the house, Tola Esan…