Burna Boy bags double Grammy Awards nomination

The African Giant is at it again as he has bagged another nomination for the prestigious Grammy Awards in two categories – Best Global Music and Best Global Music Performance.

The Grammy Awards Recording Academy released the nomination list for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Burna Boy was first nominated for the award years ago in the Global Music Award category with his album, African Giant, but lost out to Angelique Kidjo.

However, the singer was nominated in the same category in 2021 with his album, Twice As Tall, which he won.

The artiste once again has been nominated for Best Global Music and Best Global Music Performance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS…