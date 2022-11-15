Fire guts Singer market in Kano

A fire outbreak on Tuesday consumed properties worth millions of naira at the popular Kwanar Singer Market in Kano.

The Singer market is a large market where sugar, rice, millet, and other consumable products are sold.

Many neighbouring towns within the country came to the market to buy goods.

Also, a two-storey building have been affected while the firefighters were trying to evacuate some property out of nearby buildings

However, no fewer than firefighter motors have on the ground with their equipment to quench the fire

At the time of filing this report, firefighters were still struggling to control the fire, so as to prevent it extended to other adjacent buildings.

Details…