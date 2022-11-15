FirstBank partners Linda Ikeji TV on ‘Spotlighting First Class Material’

FirstBank has again partnered with Linda Ikeji TV in the second season of its initiative known as First Class Material which is a documentary series aimed at promoting and celebrating youth who have excelled in various fields of academic or non-academic pursuits as they contribute to the national economy.

The documentary series which showcases the accomplishments of Nigerians in different fields of endeavour is critical to inspiring the next generation of creators and innovators.

Linda Ikeji TV, (LITV) a prime production and Broadcasting Company in Nigeria is partnering with FirstBank, a premier financial institution in Africa for the production and broadcast of the second season…