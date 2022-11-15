Imo police confirm killing of traditional ruler, others, sue for peace

The Imo State Police Command has condemned the attack of the traditional ruler of Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner of Police through the Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, the Divisional Police Officer on Monday received information that hoodlums attacked the palace of Eze Ignatius Asor.

The DPO was said to have been joined by the command’s Tactical Teams and went to the palace of the traditional ruler where on arrival it was discovered that the hoodlums had fled the scene.

The police commissioner said that preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums came in four…