Kogi REC vows to conduct Violence, Thuggery free elections

The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet has assured of conducting violence, thuggery free elections in Kogi State

He also warned mischief makers to toe path of rectitude to help him deliver on his mandate.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) gave the assurance on Tuesday, when members of the Kogi state Chapter of Government College, Makurdi Old Students Association paid him a courtesy call to appreciate one of their own on his well deserved appointment.

Longpet told members of his Alma mater that the Independent National Electoral Commission is doing its best to conduct credible, free, fair…