McPherson University dedicated to changing, moulding lives ― VC

Vice Chancellor, McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Professor Francis Igbasan, has stated that the university was established to change and mould the lives of its students.

He noted that the vision of the institution is to build a people of excellence and integrity for service while stating that the mission of the institution is “to provide qualitative, functional and sound education with Godly virtues that will prepare men and women for leadership and positive impact on the Society.”

He said this during a press conference held on Tuesday to herald activities of the institution’s 7th convocation ceremony and investiture ceremony of Dr Mutiu Summonu who is the…