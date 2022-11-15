NBRRI, RSECE in N8.3trn affordable housing deal

A Memorandum of Agreement for housing projects worth N8.3 trillion has been signed between the Nigerian Building and Roads Research Institute (NBRRI) and the Regional Sustainable Energy Centre of Excellence for Sub-Saharan Africa (RSECE).

Executive Director, RSECE, Ibrahim A. Trader, disclosed this during the signing ceremony which was held at the NBRRI headquarters in Abuja.

According to a report from the social media platform of Festus Adebayo-led Housing Development Advocacy Network, the Executive Director said the company would be partnering with four key foreign investors to develop affordable…