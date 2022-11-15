Nigeria gets ILO commendation over C187, C190 ratification

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has eulogised the Nigerian government for the ratification of two international labour standard Conventions C187 (2006) which deals with the Promotional Framework on Occupational Safety and Health, and C190 (2019), Violence and Harassment.

ILO Director-General, Gilbert Houngbo, who showered encomium on Nigeria in Geneva, Switzerland, during the presentation of two ratified Conventions by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to the Governing Body of the organisation on Tuesday, said the ratification of both conventions by Nigeria in one year, demonstrates the exemplary commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the…