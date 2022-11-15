We need to mitigate cyber risks ― SEC DG

In recognition of the fact that cyber risk poses a significant threat to market confidence, integrity and efficiency, the need for a robust strategy for mitigating such risks has been emphasised.

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Lamido Yuguda who said this during the Central Securities Clearing System Cyber Securities conference recently, noted that the importance of Cybersecurity to the financial sector needs to be underscored because people’s hard-earned income and other financial instruments are saved and invested in it.

According to him, “In the Nigerian capital market, we clearly take issues on cybersecurity very seriously due to the…