Akin Alabi empowers women with N250m, dispatches relief materials to flood victims

The federal lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara constituency at the House of Representatives, Honorable Akin Alabi, has promised that he will double and quadruple his service to his people if being re-elected to serve in the next dispensation.

Honourable Alabi made this known on Wednesday in Ibadan at another empowerment programme held at his constituency to give cash support to another set of constituents who were selected for the N250 million empowerment scheme for the month of November 2022.

He disclosed that the cash empowerment has been his pet project since he assumed office as a federal lawmaker to assist women, petty traders, and startups within his jurisdiction.

He…