Common vision responsible for cordial legislative, executive relationship in Kwara, says Adetiba

The Deputy Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Raphael Adetiba has attributed the cordial relationship between the Legislative and Executive Arms of government in the state to a common vision.

The Deputy Speaker made this known in an interview with Tribune Online on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adetiba explained that the common determination to change the narrative of the state prompted what was called Otoge.

He noted that the movement was not a party decision; Hence, the reason everyone said Otoge to the then administration and subscribed to the candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“What accounts for the smooth relationship between the legislative and the…