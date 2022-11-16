Dreaded bandit leader, Kachalla Gudau, others killed by troops in Kaduna

Kachalla Gudau, a dreaded bandit who commanded a large number of foot soldiers carrying out kidnappings and killings in Chikun, Kachia, and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, along with other bandits, have been killed by the troop of the Nigerian Army at Kankomi in the state.

The state government, in a statement signed by its Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, pointed out that diligent exploitation of human intelligence networks corroborated other pieces of available intelligence, which confirmed that Gudau was indeed one of those felled by the bullets of the courageous troops as they repelled an attack led by the notorious…