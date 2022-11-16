FCTA, UN partner on education, health, others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has signed a partnership framework with United Nations on education, health, Agriculture and other sectors.

The Minister and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmale, signed the Joint Annual Review and Work Plan of the FCT /United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (FCT-UNSDPF) to improve service delivery in those sectors.

During the ceremony, Malam Bello commended the UN for the intervention and gave assurances of the FCTA’s support for UN activities in the Territory.

He said: “Frankly I am satisfied with the support we receive as a city and as a…