Kola Abiola: Working to create an upset

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Lateef Kola Abiola (LKO), the scion of the famous Bashorun MKO Abiola dynasty is an household name in Nigeria or any part of the world. It is, however, not news that LKO is among the frontliners of those who visibly wish to turn around the pungently battered fortunes of this nation in all spheres: education, security, health, provision of social amenities. He also wants to attract industries and creation of conducive environment for job creation for the teeming youths in the society. What could have been stranger than fiction is if the scion of MKO Abiola has not shown interest in coming to the aid of the…