Lagos will come under PDP rule in 2023, says Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that his party takes over government in Lagos State, by 2023.

Atiku said this on Tuesday at a rally organised for him by 100 volunteer groups in Ikeja, Lagos, pointing out that the party can only attain that goal if its members were united, even as he urged them to shelve their differences and work for the common goal of winning elections in the 2023 General Elections.

The support groups, include Grassroots Ambassadors, Arewa for Atiku, Atiku Progressives Forum, Atiku Unifying Projects, Face of Waziri, South-West Youths Vanguard, Concerned Youths Initiatives…