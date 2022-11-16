Moral aesthetics in Laniran’s Life, Deceit and Death

A review of Titilope Adefunke Laniran’s Life, Deceit and Death by Paul Liam.

LITERATURE is many things to different people. However, to writers like Titilope Adefunke Laniran, literature is a tool for moral advocacy and the redemption of society.

Thus, Laniran’s literary forte is the conscientisation of her readers on the need to live purposeful lives, a life of honour governed by spirituality and morality rooted in the knowledge of God.

While her writings cannot be regarded as purely Christian literature because of the secular undertones, they are intended to inspire people to strengthen their resolve to live morally acceptable lives. This desire for a functional society of…