Quality representation determines constituents’ fortunes ― Kwara Accord reps candidate

Accord Party candidate for the Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti federal constituency, Kwara state in the 2023 general elections, Olayemi Afolayan Jejeloye, has said that the quality of members elected to the National Assembly will determine the fortunes of their constituents.

Speaking with Tribune Online on the occasion of his campaign flag-off in Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state, Jejeloye advised the electorate to choose the right candidate that would help improve their fortunes in the forthcoming general elections.

The House of Representatives hopeful, who said that he is in the race to offer quality representation, regretted that his constituency had suffered…