Some presidential candidates are planning to privatise federal universities ― ASUU president

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke on Wednesday revealed that some presidential candidates are planning to water down the standard of education in federal universities across the country.

The ASUU president who spoke in Makurdi at the special congress of ASUU of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi chapter in honour of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Richard Kimbir held at the Science lecture theatre said that two presidential candidates are muting the ideas of privatizing the universities or initiate student loan.

According to him, the presidential candidates will soon come out with the agenda to…