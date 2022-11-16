World Orphans Day: O5 Initiative distributes food items to orphanages, four families in Delta

VARIOUS food items   and other essentials were on Monday  distributed   to over  50 registered orphanages and four families in Delta State, including the quintuplets by the wife of the state governor and founder  of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa,  to mark the 2022 World Orphans Day.

The quintuplets, whose mother died  three weeks after delivery in 2019 in Asaba,  the state capital,  have been under the care of 05 Initiative since then.

The items distributed include  bags of rice, garri,  beans, yams,   cooking oil,  tomatoes  and cash gift.

