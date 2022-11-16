World Orphans Day: O5 Initiative distributes food items to orphanages, four families in Delta

VARIOUS food items and other essentials were on Monday distributed to over 50 registered orphanages and four families in Delta State, including the quintuplets by the wife of the state governor and founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, to mark the 2022 World Orphans Day.

The quintuplets, whose mother died three weeks after delivery in 2019 in Asaba, the state capital, have been under the care of 05 Initiative since then.

The items distributed include bags of rice, garri, beans, yams, cooking oil, tomatoes and cash gift.

The World Orphans Day is set aside by the United Nations in honour of Mother Theresa of Calcutta, who spent her life…