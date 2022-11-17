2023: US to place visa sanctions on anyone who sabotages Nigeria’s democratic process

The United States Government has issued fresh visa sanction to Nigerians who will be perceived to sabotage democratic process in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Rolf Olson, stated this at the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Alumni Association Annual Seminar 2022 on Promoting Electoral Integrity in Nigeria: Prospects and Challenges” in Abuja.

Olson who delivered his keynote address virtually described the threat as one of the important messages from the United States government about the upcoming elections.

He said that the US Government looked to all Nigerians to reject the use of violence and inflammatory rhetoric…