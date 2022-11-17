Africa deserves right to use natural gas reserves ― AfDB  

African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has said that the right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, even as some nations push to see the use of the fuel curtailed.

Agreeing on a deal on fossil fuels is among the key sticking points at the talks, with some countries including India keen on phasing down the use of all such fuels, including gas, sources said.

A preliminary document from the conference hosts made no mention of fossil fuels, although it forms the basis of any agreement, the all-important final wording has yet to be hammered out.

“Africa must have natural gas…