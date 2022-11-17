APC women, youth promise Tinubu/Shettima 40 million votes

All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday avowed that Nigeria women and youth will deliver 40 million votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the women’s presidential campaign council flag-off in Ilorin, the national women leader of the party, Binta Edu, urged women to lay aside all distractions, adding that, “the deal is 40 million votes for the duo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

“We have a super candidate in Senator Tinubu as well as his running mate. The two of them will bring Nigeria to its dreamland. This is the time to…