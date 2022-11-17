Board urges LG desk officers to sensitize Niger residents on Christian pilgrimage

The Executive Secretary, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, has urged the Desk Officers for Christian Pilgrimage in 25 Local Government Areas of Niger state to ensure that residents of their respective LGAs were sensitized on the importance of Christian pilgrimage.

Addressing them during a meeting held at the head office of the board in Minna on Wednesday, Alhaji Makun Lapai cautioned them against doing any form of cash transaction with intending pilgrims.

He said the purpose of the interface was to formally inform the local government desk officers of resumption of pilgrimage to Israel after two years of cancellation due to covid-19 pandemic.

Also speaking…