CBN instructs commercial banks to work Saturdays

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed commercial banks in the country to work on Saturdays till January 31, 2023, to enable bank customers to return old naira notes for new ones.

It is recalled that the CBN has announced a plan to redesign produce, release, and circulate new series of three banknotes, out of the existing eight banknotes, comprising N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations respectively, effective on December 15, 2022, after its launch by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the CBN fair in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Thursday, themed, promoting financial stability and economic development, the Director, of the Corporate Communications Department of the…