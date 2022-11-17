IOCs MoU to construct $5bn LPG facility in Nigeria

Three international oil and gas companies (IOCs) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct a $5bn Floating Liquefied Natural Gas facility in Nigeria – the first ever in the country.

The facility, with a capacity of 1.52 million tonnes per annum, is expected to process 176 million standard cubic feet of natural gas and condensates daily.

Speaking at the signing ceremony involving Front End Engineering Design contract between UTM Floating LNG Limited, JGC Corporation, Technip Energies & Kellog Brown & Root Engineering, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said the facility is the first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas facility in…