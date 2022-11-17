Reps committee mulls merger of ASCON, Public Service Institute

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on review of the duplication of government agencies has mulled the merger of the Administrative State College of Nigeria (ASCON) and Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN).

The ad hoc committee, chaired by Hon Victor Danzaria, said this became necessary as both agencies have overlapping functions and are costing the government a lot of money to maintain.

Danzaria made the observations when the director-general of ASCON, Mrs Cecilia Gayya, appeared before the committee in Abuja.

According to him, “the counter productivity of some established agencies gives room to approval of more loans than necessary at the National Assembly…