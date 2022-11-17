Toxic relationship: Walk away or stay put?

WHEN you enter into a relationship, you give your partner a fair shot at showing you who they really are. If there’s any red flags or warning signs, hopefully you spot them early on. But what if you don’t? What if, after giving it your all and investing so much time and energy in the partnership, things get worse instead of better? Does this mean the person you love is not someone you can have a happy future with? Or is there still hope for things to change for the better? If your toxic partner shows no willingness to change their behavior or ways of thinking, and continues to manipulate, control and mistreat you…is it time to walk away? Or do you stay put and try harder to…