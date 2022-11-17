Toxins also cause infertility in men

WHAT are toxins and can they kill immediately as poisons do?

Toxins, from the name, refer to toxic substances that are alien to the body system. As such, the body treats them as strange and reacts negatively to them when taken inadvertently or advertently. They can damage internal organs of the body, including the blood, and affect the body’s functioning. This can result in different illnesses, including kidney and liver diseases as well as cancer if eventually not properly attended to by the individual. Toxins are very common and present in our environment. In many instances, these toxins accumulate over time in the body as people get exposed to them. Bioaccumulation of…