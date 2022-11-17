Why patient registry is vital to better sickle cell disease care — Expert

A medical expert, Professor Titilope Adeyemo, says insufficient awareness and education were a challenge in ensuring Nigeria has a sickle cell disease patient registry crucial to changing current narratives surrounding the disease in the country.

Adeyemo who spoke at a symposium on “Sickle Cell Disease” by Ibadan Medical Specialists Group, (IMSG) UK, said the sickle cell disease patient registry can be a powerful tool to observe the course of the disease, to understand variations in treatment and outcomes and examine factors that influence the prognosis and quality of life of persons living with sickle cell disease.

According to her, without a good sickle cell disease patient…