Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society trains 40 youths in ICT in Ibadan

NO fewer than 40 youths from four South-West states have benefitted from an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training organised by a faith-based organisation, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society.

Speaking with newsmen at the University of Ibadan Conference Centre, venue of the training, after presenting certificates to the participants, the Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Fuad Adeyemi, said Al-Habibiyyah is a multifaceted organisation that is meant to improve the development of mankind.

Imam Adeyemi charged youths to desist from vices ranging from cyber crime to money ritual.

He said: “The youths in our country are now getting derailed and we only complain…