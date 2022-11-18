Alex Okosi, Idris Elba, David Olusoga, Duro Olowu, Raheem Sterling, others named on UK Black Power list 2022

With decades of successful careers, Nigerian media and tech executive, Alex Okosi; English actor and DJ, Idris Elba OBE; British historian, writer, broadcaster, presenter and film-maker, David Olusoga OBE; Nigerian-born British fashion designer, Duro Olowu; English professional footballer, Raheem Sterling MBE and other outstanding men and women across industries have been recognised as part of Britain’s 100 most influential black people in the Powerlist 2022.

Alex Okosi, who is Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, where he is responsible for the platform’s growth in Russia, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, spent 22 years at ViacomCBS in the US, Europe and Africa…