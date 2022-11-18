Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

A Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Friday, struck out a N20 billion suit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had sued Malami and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, as first and second defendants respectively.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, struck out the suit after I.C. Nworgu, who appeared for the IPOB leader, told the court that the plaintiff had resolved to withdraw the suit. Nworgu said the notice of discontinuance had already been filed.

