FG warns Nigerians against danger of antibiotics without prescription

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against the danger of buying antibiotics over the counter, as it said, it accelerates antimicrobial resistance and leads to unnecessary deaths.

Speaking at a briefing, to commemorate the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week on Friday, the Chairman, of Nigeria Antimicrobial Resistance Coordination Committee, Dr. Tochi Okwor said buying antibiotics without prescription fuels antimicrobial resistance.

The event which was organised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) in collaboration with other MDAs and other development partners, themed: “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together

According to her: “The dangers of buying…